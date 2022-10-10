A dad crowd-surfed his baby to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at a huge event, and there's video

People get excited around Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and sometimes they hand him things. One fan at a recent press event in Mexico City actually crowd-surfed a baby to him.

In an Instagram video shared by Johnson this week, the actor appears at a recent fan event for his upcoming superhero film "Black Adam."

"Our BLACK ADAM Tour has been electric, fun and emotional," Johnson, 50, wrote on Instagram. "People do cry and they hand me things — I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby.”

The video, shot in Diego Rivera Museum, shows people in a large crowd delicately passing the baby, who wears a head bow and is wrapped in a pink blanket, to each other. When the infant reaches the stage, Johnson reaches out.

As Johnson explained in his caption: "Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift."

"This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana," he added. "One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her."

In a second Instagram video, Johnson called to the audience, "Mexico, I want to introduce you to someone very special — our biggest fan, Luciana." The little girl waved as fans chanted her name.

Some Instagram commenters faulted Luciana's father (who TODAY Parents could not identify or reach for comment) for trusting her care to strangers.

A sampling of comments: “That dad has a lot of explaining to do when he gets home,” “This gave me major anxiety,” and “Why are they crowd surfing a baby?”

"That’s some serious trust right there," noted one.

Other comments said the “beautiful” act was recorded in “one of the greatest videos of all time” by those who protected the baby.

A spokesperson for Johnson did not immediately return TODAY Parents' request for comment.

Johnson said he was grateful to meet Luciana.

"And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father — means it meant something special for me too," he wrote adding, "Girl dads ROCK."

Johnson has three daughters: Jasmine, 6, and Tia, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian, and an adult child named Simone from a former marriage to Dany Garcia.

