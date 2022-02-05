IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has begun! Get the schedule, learn how to watch and more

Parents: Take our Valentine's Day survey!

Tell us what you want, what you really, really want.
Looks like true love to us.
Looks like true love to us.Krispy Kreme
By Rebecca Dube

As all parents know, having children is so romantic, and if there are any flaws in your relationship they will magically be fixed by having kids.

Hahahahaha, no. Sorry, nope. The opposite of that.

While having children is truly a profound journey of love, it can also challenge your relationship, big-time. Keeping the love and romance alive usually takes work, and chances are your definition of “romance” is going to change post-kids.

Or maybe not? You tell us. Parents, take our Valentine’s Day survey here (don’t worry, your answers are totally anonymous).

Rebecca Dube

Rebecca Dube is the Head of TODAY Parents, Digital, and a mom of two boys. Follow her on the TODAY Parenting Team and Twitter.