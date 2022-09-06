Uvalde parents' impossible choice: Do they send their kids back to school?

Uvalde students, teachers and staff returned to school for the first time since 19 fourth graders and two teachers were gunned down inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.

As the new school year loomed on Sept 6, Uvalde parents were left with an impossible choice: Send their children back to school despite their very real fears, or find a way to do homeschooling.

Adam Martinez's youngest son hid under his desk at Robb Elementary during the shooting. The 8-year-old used to be a playful child who was always joking. But he's changed, Martinez said.

When he's at home, he'll periodically get up to check and make sure the doors are locked. He's scared of the dark now, and afraid of loud noises.

As September approached, Martinez said he would wake up in the mornings and find his son in his bed more frequently — his child no longer felt safe sleeping alone.

“Even the thought of my son going to school in person makes him anxious,” Martinez added.

Adam Martinez pictured with his youngest son, age 8. Courtesy of Adam Martinez

The district announced additional security measures — including an increase in law enforcement officers in school and higher fencing — and Martinez shared the updates with his son.

“He said a bad guy can just get a ladder and climb that fence," Martinez told TODAY Parents. "And if a bad guy gets into the classroom, he said he doesn’t think the cops are brave enough to protect him.”

The police response to the Uvalde school massacre has been heavily criticized. It took more than 74 minutes for police to enter the classroom and confront the shooter. The police chief has since been fired, and a report released last month by a Texas House committee faulted “egregiously poor decision making” by law enforcement and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Even before the school board offered parents a virtual option through the district, Martinez was already searching for an alternative.

"We didn't want anything to do with the school district at that point," Martinez recalled. "We were looking at homeschooling."

Deciding to go back to school

Esmeralda Zamora's 11-year-old daughter, Stacie Villarreal, was also inside Robb Elementary School during the shooting. She says she was watching a movie with her fourth grade class when she heard gunshots. Moments later, she saw a bullet go through her classroom.

"That's when the (substitute teacher) told us to go under the table," Villarreal told TODAY. "My friend didn't move, so I told her to 'go' and she went and we were just hiding."

Like so many Robb Elementary School students, Villarreal lost friends that day.

Esmeralda Zamora pictured wither her 11-year-old daughter, Stacie Villarreal. Stacie was inside Robb Elementary School during the shooting. Danielle Campoamor

Still, Zamora and her daughter decided she would attend school in-person this year, despite both of their fears.

"It was an almost three-month decision," Zamora told TODAY. "It was totally her decision, combined with her therapist and her counselor. It was a day-by-day decision, and as school approached I watched her mood and her attitude and her enthusiasm for going back to school."

Zamora says that in addition to her daughter's excitement about back-to-school shopping and meeting her new teacher, an in-person tour of her new school helped put her and her daughter at ease.

Robb Elementary, where the massacre happened, remains closed and will ultimately be demolished; students will be attending various other elementary schools in the area.

Zamora and her daughter toured her new school with the school's counselor and the principal. "They led her to her classroom and she was familiar with the teachers, and that all made her feel comfortable to go back to school," Zamora said.

The 11-year-old says that the door locks, as well as the higher fences and increased security, helps her feel safer. The fear is still there, though.

"I'm not that scared anymore ... but still am," she said.

A new plan for a new school year

Martinez and his wife have decided to enroll his two children in virtual learning through the school district. The father of four turned his “man cave” into a makeshift classroom for his two youngest.

“I put up a dry erase board, put up a pencil sharpener and got a table there so it can be like a little desk for them,” he explained. “Just trying to make it as fun as possible.”

Adam Martinez turned his "man cave" into a makeshift classroom for his two school aged children. Courtesy of Adam Martinez

His son had no idea what the "old school" pencil sharpener was, Martinez said with a laugh. “He was so confused about what it was, but once he started using it he was really impressed.”

Martinez knows that facilitating virtual school for his two school-aged children will not be easy. The family, like many in Uvalde, relies on a two-person income.

"We'll just have to juggle it and sacrifice and maybe in the evenings also help," he said.

For the first week, Martinez will stay home to help his kids with school. Afterwards, the family will rely on support from the children's grandparents until Martinez's wife — who is expecting their fifth child in November — goes on maternity leave. Then she'll be caring for a newborn while she facilitates at-home learning for her two school-aged children.

“We'll just try to make it work," Martinez added. "We have no choice.”

New 8-foot fencing was installed at the school campus where kids will be attending instead of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Danielle Campoamor / TODAY

'The kids live in fear'

As she prepared to send her daughter to school, Zamora said she also will be making sacrifices — physically, mentally and emotionally.

"I'm going to have fear," she said. "It's an ugly feeling — thinking you're dropping off your child and then you don't pick them up at the end of the day. That's the worst feeling ever. The kids live in fear too."

Esmerelda Zamora and her daughter Stacie decided she would attend school in-person this year, despite both of their fears. Danielle Campoamor

She says that she is continuing to talk to her daughter about going to school in person, and they will change course if they need to.

"It's about her being comfortable," Zamora added. "That day, when (the shooting) happened, her question was, 'Where were you? I was crying for you. Why did it take long for you to come?'"

"She has a lot of questions," she added. "I don't have all the answers. I'm here with her. We're all in this together."