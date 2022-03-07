One little girl in Ukraine is doing her best to keep spirits up while huddled in an underground shelter in Kyiv.

On TODAY Monday, NBC’s Richard Engel shared the moment that a young girl sang “Let It Go” as Russian forces continue to advance into Ukraine.

"The people are showing tremendous resilience," Engel said, reporting from a train. "Down below in a shelter — and shelters are sad, lonely, claustrophobic places — there was this girl who decided to entertain the shelter by singing 'Frozen.' Nobody interrupted her."

In the clip, which began circulating on social media over the weekend, a cheerful little girl wearing a sweater covered in stars sings the iconic song. The entire shelter quiets to listen to her performance.

At the end of the song, the young singer receives a round of applause from everyone around her.

The video has been viewed more than 6 million views on Twitter; fans include the original singer of the Disney hit, Idina Menzel.

"We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel wrote on Twitter, alongside blue and yellow heart emoji and the viral video.

Engel said the little girl's performance speaks to the universal appeal of music and the resilience of the human spirit.

"Hearing this girl sing to entertain others in the shelter, to keep their spirits alive," he said. "And to keep their spirits up."

"That got me," TODAY's Sheinelle Jones said from New York, visibly choking up. "My goodness."

On Monday, the U.N. confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians, including 27 children, since the start of Russia's invasion on February 24, and operational data reports more than 1.5 million people have fled the country.

The United Nations tweeted Sunday, "This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict."

