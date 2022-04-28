Twin brothers named valedictorian, salutatorian at Texas high school

It’s safe to say that fraternal twin brothers Arman and Ronak Saxena are going places.

Arman was just named valedictorian at their Katy, Texas, high school, while Ronak is the salutatorian. Just how close was it? Ronak missed the top honor by just one point.

The ambitious twins, who were born one minute apart, credit their academic success to a friendly sibling rivalry.

“If he got an A on a test, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I need to get this A as well,’” Ronak told NBC affiliate KPRC 2.

Both young men have a 5.0 GPA, which is the equivalent of an A+ letter grade. They compete in chess and math tournaments, and founded Katy High School’s quiz bowl team. Ronak noted that he and Arman have “always achieved the same level of success.”

Arman and Ronak Saxena will both attend Rice University in the fall. KPRC

Sara and Rohit Saxena, the boys' mom and dad, have always encouraged their sons to do their best in all aspects of life.

“The main goal that we have for our boys is just that they grow up into good human beings,” Sara said.

“We are very, very proud of what they’ve done so far,” Rohit added.

Arman and Ronak will continue cheering each other on at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in the fall. Arman plans to study statistics and business and Ronak wants to major in bioengineering.

In 2019, identical twin brothers Deontae and Deontre Wright were named the top two students in their graduating class in Toledo, Ohio. Deontae was the class valedictorian, while Deontre was the salutatorian.

