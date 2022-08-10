IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: Consumer Confidential’s best back to school safety tips on TODAY All Day.

The touching reason a little boy donated school supplies to kindergartners

The Kentucky 8-year-old delivered $350 worth of materials.
Greyson Brooks brought a photo of his late brother, Wyatt, when he delivered the supplies. 
Greyson Brooks brought a photo of his late brother, Wyatt, when he delivered the supplies. Courtesy Jared Revlett
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

An 8-year-old boy is honoring his late brother, who would have started kindergarten this week. 

Greyson Brooks, a third grader, recently delivered $350 worth of supplies to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro, Kentucky. He asked that the crayons, markers and writing paper be used by incoming kindergartners because that’s the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in. 

“He doesn’t want Wyatt to be forgotten,” Greyson and Wyatt’s mom, Destiny Hayes, told TODAY Parents

Wyatt died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 4 months old in 2017. Hayes said Greyson started carrying a framed photo of Wyatt after he passed away. 

“Greyson was 3 at the time and he was always asking where Wyatt was and when he was coming back,” Hayes, 33, said. “Wyatt was just this super duper sweet baby."

Greyson adored his brother, Wyatt, who died in 2017.
Greyson adored his brother, Wyatt, who died in 2017.Courtesy Destiny Hayes

Hayes, who is also mom of daughter, Hazel, 3, said she has been struggling with some back-to-school sadness as she prepares one backpack instead of two. This is the year that Greyson and Wyatt would have taken the bus together. 

“I never got to hear Wyatt say, ‘Mama,’ and I wonder what he would look like now,’” she shared. “I have a nephew who was born a few weeks after Wyatt, and every time he hits a different milestone, it brings up feelings.”

Wyatt passed away from SIDS when he was 4 months old.
Wyatt passed away from SIDS when he was 4 months old.Courtesy Destiny Hayes

But Greyson’s act of kindness is bringing her comfort. She said it was Greyson’s idea to start an online fundraiser for kindergarten school supplies. 

“I’m so proud of him,” she said. “He went and picked out all the stuff himself.”

Greyson walked up and down the aisles selecting items he thought Wyatt — or Bubba, as he calls him — would approve of. 

“Any time he’s doing something fun, he’ll say, ‘Bubba would like this,’” Hayes revealed. 

Greyson told TODAY that he’s certain Wyatt is smiling down from heaven.

“I just know he is,” Greyson said.

Related Video:

Craig Melvin honors his late brother to help raise awareness of colon cancer

March 5, 202107:09
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.