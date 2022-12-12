Tori Spelling shares photos of her and her husband Dean’s kids: ‘Blended is better’

Tori Spelling is sharing pics of her blended family with husband Dean McDermott.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star posted the photos Nov. 11 on Instagram, in a gallery she captioned "Blended is better." The first pic finds Spelling, McDermott and their five kids — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — posing alongside McDermott's 24-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, and Eustace's teen daughter Lola, at a Disney on Ice event in Los Angeles.

"Our complete beautiful inside and out blended family. And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at. Been coming to #disneyonice since @thejackmonty was 7 years old. He’s 24 now. It’s a family holiday tradition we love," Spelling continued.

Tori Spelling, far left, and husband Dean McDermott (second from right in back),pose with their kids at a Disney On Ice event at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022 in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5. Plus, I got to spend some quality time with some of my fave mom friends. It was a win win night,” she added.

Spelling, 49, included the hashtags #familyfirst and #holidaytraditions.

Other images in the former "BH90120" star's gallery included shots of her and her kids meeting two of the night's performers, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck. Spelling also shared photos with several pals, including singer and actor Ashlee Simpson.

Fans hopped into the comments of Spelling's post to tell her how much they enjoyed seeing her and McDermott spending time with every member of their big brood.

"I absolutely love this post. Your pics are fabulous. All of your kids are so adorable. Even your 20 year olds are adorable," wrote one.

"Beautiful Family in every way. Tori. Happy Holidays to you all," wrote another.

In September, Spelling opened up to People about how well her and McDermott's different parenting styles work for their children.

"I’m kind of the feelings mom and he’s more procedural,” she told told the publication.

“He’s really great at timing and planning. I’m not good with that. You need both of those to make it work. You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds,” she said.

Spelling described herself as the parent who checks in with the kids through lots of conversation.

“My kids, they’ll probably say, ‘Oh, Mom asks too much about our feelings.’ That’s OK,” she said. “I am constantly checking in and saying, ‘OK, what’s up? What are your worries? Let’s talk about it.’”

“'I can’t predict the unknown, but let’s talk about what scenarios could happen and talk about it,'" she continued. "And then when they come back from school, we do a recap."

Spelling often talks to her kids while they're at work on projects they enjoy.

"We love to bake and cook in our family and DIY. That’s our happy place. I always say that I’m a DIYer at heart and my kids came out of utero DIYing,” she joked.

“And while we’re doing that and making family dinners I work in slowly, ‘Hey, how is this? How is this?’ And you get so many more answers when they don’t feel like you’re sitting them down and asking them directly.”