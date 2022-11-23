The next Brady? Tom Brady shares a photo of his son playing football

Tom Brady was feeling like a proud dad on the day before Thanksgiving when he shared a photo on Instagram showing his oldest son, Jack, 15, tossing a football.

"❤️ My Inspiration ❤️," Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback, captioned the shot.

The photo shows Jack clutching the ball on a football field as another player looks on.

Brady's fans apparently approved of teenage Jack's form. Many commented to say it was not hard to imagine Jack following his famous father onto the football field.

"When Brady retires in 10 years his son will replace him," one joked.

"He is definitely your mini me. I can’t wait to see him follow in your footsteps. ♥️🏈 I am sure you are his inspiration as well," wrote another.

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He also shares a son, Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP

Brady and Bündchen announced on Oct. 28 that they had officially divorced after 13 years of marriage.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said five days later, during an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

The athlete went on to say that he will continue to prioritize his three children now as a single father.

“So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” he said. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

