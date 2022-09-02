Her daughter swallowed a button battery. Eating honey helped

When 3-year old Maggie told her mom Katie Jacobsen that she ate “that shiny thing,” Jacobsen knew it was bad.

“I was like, ‘OK, well I need to figure out what that was,’” Jacobsen, 41, of Barberton, Ohio, told TODAY Parents. “It was a doll that had the little button batteries in it.”

After a terrifying night in the hospital, Jacobsen shared a message about a tip that might have protected her daughter from severe injury: honey.

What to know about button batteries Kids' ER visits due to button batteries have doubled in the past decade.

If your child swallows a button battery, get them to a hospital as soon as possible.

Honey helps. Give two teaspoons of honey every 10 minutes to a child who swallowed a button battery. But if you don't have honey, don't stop to get it: Getting to the hospital quickly is the most important thing.

How one mom fought for button battery safety awareness after her daughter died.

Maggie, who loves to talk, sing and dance, was playing with a “Frozen” doll that uses button batteries. Immediately, Jacobsen understood this was an emergency.

“I knew that button batteries were not good for children to swallow,” she said. “I didn’t know all the details of why and I really, to be honest, didn’t realize they were still in toys because they were so dangerous.”

As Jacobsen prepared to take Maggie to the emergency room, her daughter Eva, 16, looked online for what parents could do if their child swallowed a button battery. Eva discovered something interesting.

“(Poison control) said the best thing to do is give the child some honey,” Jacobsen said. “I had never heard of that.”

Birthday celebration ends with an ER visit

August 25 is Jacobsen’s birthday and the family celebrated by ordering take-out from Cracker Barrel. Soon after dinner, Maggie shared that she had eaten the button battery and her parents rushed her to the emergency room.

“I was a little bit frantic and panicked and stressed and trying to find everything to get ready to go to the hospital,” Jacbosen recalled. “I wasn’t really paying attention to what (Eva) was doing but she was on her phone looking up information on what to do.”

Eva, a lifeguard, found recommendations about honey.

“(My husband) looked at the table and he was like, ‘Oh we have honey packets sitting on the table here from Cracker Barrel,’” Jacobsen said. She said they grabbed the packets and told Maggie, "Hey, we’re going to have a little treat.”

Jacobsen tossed the honey packets into the diaper bag. During the 20-minute drive to the hospital, Maggie ate several honey packets.

Older sister Eva, 16, looked up what to do when a child swallows a button battery and she learned honey could help. After Maggie ingested one, she ate honey every few minutes and it made a huge difference. Courtesy Katie Jacobsen

“I sat next to her in the back of the van next to her car seat and give her a few more packets every couple of minutes,” Jacobsen said.When they arrived at the hospital, Maggie had an X-ray and the nurse asked if Maggie had anything to eat or drink.

“I said, ‘Well, we gave her honey because we had seen on a website that we’re supposed to do that,'” Jacobsen said. “I don’t think the nurse was aware that we had given her that because it was the right thing to do. But then (a) doctor came in and told us that it was good that we gave her that.”

Honey is OK for children 12 months and older; younger than that, and there's a risk of infant botulism with honey.

Button batteries and why honey works

Since 2010, injuries from button batteries have more than doubled, according to a paper published in the journal Pediatrics. From 2010 to 2019, more than 70,000 children 18 and younger visited the emergency room after swallowing buttons or inserting them in their nose or ears. From 1990 to 2009, a two decade period, there were 68,000 button battery-related ER visits.

Dr. Ian Jacobs and his colleagues published a study examining a variety of liquids and their ability to protect against damage from button batteries.

“What happens with the button battery is the saliva, which contains a lot of water, is a propellant for the battery to the electricity,” Jacobs, medical director of the Center for Pediatric Airway Disorders in the Division of Otolaryngology (ENT) at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), told TODAY Parents. “It causes a caustic or an alkaline burn and the honey coats the battery. (Honey) also has a mild acid so it neutralizes the alkalinity that’s created by the electricity.”

Giving a child who swallowed a button battery honey can improve outcomes, but Jacobs stress that it’s still a medical emergency.

“(Honey is) useful for preventing the progression of the injury,” Jacobs said. “The most important thing is to get to a hospital that takes care of children as soon as possible. There should be no delay.”

That means if parents don’t have honey at home, they shouldn’t stop at the store to pick up some. But if they do have honey, they should give their child two teaspoons every 10 minutes.

“You can break it up. You can administer it one teaspoon every five minutes for up to an hour,” Jacobs said. “By then, you should be at the hospital — or getting close.”

When a child swallows a button battery, which are often 2 cm and shiny, they can become lodged in the child’s esophagus.

“It stays in the same position,” Jacobs said. “They can cause various long term injuries to children. They can be fatal. They can erode into the aorta and cause sudden fatal bleeding. They can create an injury or hole into the windpipe. They can paralyze the vocal cords. They can cause strictures and narrowing of the esophagus.”

Maggie is always talking. When she swallowed a button battery she announced it to her parents immediately, allowing them to take swift action to prevent her from injury. Courtesy Katie Jacobsen

This year, Congress passed Reese’s Law, which bolsters safety regulations for button batteries. Reese Hamsmith died at age 1 after she ingested a button battery and her mom Trista Hamsmith lobbied for better standards on her daughter’s behalf.

Jacobs said most parents know if their child swallowed a button battery. If they are unsure, they should seek help if they notice symptoms, such as:

Nausea

Stomach-intestinal upset

Difficulty swallowing

Rapid breathing

“These can be things like croup and viral infections and gastroenteritis so they can be non-specific,” Jacobs said. "The only way to really know for sure, if the battery ingestion was not witnessed, is to do an X-ray.”

A night in the hospital

Maggie’s X-ray showed that the button battery was not in her esophagus, a huge relief to her parents and the medical team.

“They told us that it had passed into her stomach,” Jacobsen said. “Instead of it being an emergency surgery, it was, ‘We’re going to admit you.’”

The doctors thought they’d need to do an endoscopy to remove the button battery from her stomach. Luckily, Maggie didn’t mind staying in the hospital.

“Maggie had a little sleepover,” Jacbosen said. “She thought it was fun.”

An X-ray the next day showed the battery passed into her intestines and a procedure wasn't needed. Doctors recommended the family follow up with their pediatrician. Maggie will have an X-ray again soon to make sure she’s passed the battery. Relief washed over Jacobsen as she realized her daughter wouldn’t need to undergo an invasive procedure.

“I was so grateful,” Jacobsen said. “When I found out that we could go home and she had a happy night and really hadn’t had a bad time, I was just so happy.”

Jacobsen said the family believes God “had a hand in this situation.” She feels grateful that Maggie chats constantly because it saved her life.

“You don’t always appreciate it at every moment of the day,” she said. “You stop and say, ‘Thank you God for my very talkative child.’”

The Jacobsens felt relieved that by giving their daughter honey they saved her from having serious injuries. Courtesy Katie Jacobsen

Jacobsen shared their experience on Facebook to educate her loved ones that button batteries are still in numerous products and that honey can help children who do swallow them.

“We all learn CPR. We all learn the Heimlich maneuver and really swallowing a button battery is probably right up there as common of an incident (as choking),” she said. “(It’s important) to have that emergency information of here’s what to do: You can give your child some honey and you need to go straight to the hospital because this is serious.”