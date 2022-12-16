IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maguire also has a 13-year-old son with ex Jennifer Meyer.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Tobey Maguire brought along a very special guest to the premiere of his new movie, “Babylon.”

Maguire’s daughter, Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, 16, accompanied the “Spider-Man” star to the premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Maguire, 47, turned out at the event in a traditional black suit with black tie and a beard covering his face. Ruby wore a slinky dress over tights, a thin necklace, black ankle boots shoes and a red coat with furred collar.

Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire at the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon"
Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire at the premiere of "Babylon" on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles.Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Maguire shares Ruby with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer. The couple, who also has son Otis, 13, married in 2007 and separated in 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in 2020.

“In that moment, I was able to make a conscious decision of how this breakup was going to go and trust that the universe had my back, had our back as a couple, for our children, for all of these things, and really, it’s been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup,” she said on “The World’s Frist Podcast” this past June.

Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening.
Ruby is one of two kids Tobey Maguire shares with Jennifer Meyer.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

“I can’t even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family.”

“Babylon,” which also stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and Jean Smart, opens Dec. 23.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.