TikTok star says her son was fatally shot while dealing marijuana

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, known to her fans as “Mama Tot,” is speaking out about her son Randon Lee’s death.

Lee was fatally shot on June 24 at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama. Authorities said at a press conference on Monday that Lee, 18, was dealing marijuana when he was killed.

Multiple suspects have been identified by police, but no arrests have been made. According to officials, one of the suspects had purchased drugs from Lee before.

“Please don’t think badly of my son for the circumstances of how he was taken,” Nichols wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “We are not ashamed of him, and never will be. When I was 18, I made poor choices myself.”

“I think of the person who did this to my son and have empathy for his family once they find out. although others may not think I should but now there will be two families that are hurt and broken,” she continued. “It won’t just be mine.”

Nichols said she plans to use her platform to help local youth “stay on the right track.”

“Randon’s name will mean something to others,” she wrote.

In a TikTok video on Tuesday, Nichols revealed that she and her family “found out a lot of stuff” they didn’t know before Lee’s death.

“When your children live out on their own and pay their own bills and they have a good job, it just don’t cross your mind that they would be doing anything to get themselves into trouble,” Nichols said.

Nichols announced on June 25 that her youngest child died by gun violence one day before his 19th birthday. In the clip, she asked her more than 7.6 million followers to help find answers.

“Somebody’s got to know something,” she said through tears.

A funeral service for Lee will be held on Friday. According to his obituary, “he had a love for sunsets, fishing, being on the water, traveling, fashion and style.

“Every time you saw Randon he was in a new outfit, and he made sure to show it off,” the tribute reads. “He was always so proud.”