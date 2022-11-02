Thomas Rhett shares adorable photos of oldest daughter on her birthday

Thomas Rhett marked his oldest daughter's birthday with a number of adorable photos and a sweet Instagram caption.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the country music star publicly wished his oldest of four children, Willa Gray, a very happy 7th birthday via Instagram, sharing a number of pictures of the birthday girl smiling for the camera over the years, as well as her posing with two of her siblings and her proud dad.

"Willa Gray. My little 7 year old!!!! I love you so so much," Rhett, 32, captioned the Instagram post. "You bring so much joy to every room you walk Into. Your smile is Infectious. You are so beautiful. You are the best big sister to your 3 sisters, and you just exude the love of the Lord in such a massive way. Can’t wait to celebrate you tonight!! HAPPY birthday."

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, adopted Willa Gray from Uganda in 2017. Their daughter was living in an orphanage Akins visited while working with 147 Million Orphans, a Christian charity organization. Prior to her visit, Akins, 32, and her husband were actively trying to and having difficulty conceiving and had started to consider other pathways to parenthood, including adoption.

“I’d always talked about adopting my whole life,” Akins told Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" two years ago. “My mom is actually adopted. I just thought it was really cool. And we had talked about it off and on, but it wasn’t something that we’d sat down and had a full-on adoption conversation.”

The mom of four went on to say that during a FaceTime with Rhett she shared Willa's story, telling him "this little girl needs a forever home."

“I was so moved,” Akins said at the time. “The second I touched her, it was electric. I was like, ‘Oh, this little girl has just taken my heart.’ And I was like, ‘Honey, we’ve got to find her her forever home. Like, I know that’s why I’m here — to get this girl to her home.’”

Rhett introduced the world to his daughter Willa in true country music star fashion — through music.

In his song "Life Changes," Rhett sang about the moment he told his parents they'd be grandparents and his attempt to "wrap his head around" not only being a father to one baby but, surprisingly, two.

I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you’re gonna have a grandkid, yep From Uganda, that’s right, we’re adopting And she is the cutest little girl that you’ve ever seen Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad A bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we’d had Now Lauren’s showin’, got one on the way Yeah that’s two under two, hey, what can I say? "life changes" by thomas rhett

Shortly after the couple decided to adopt, Akins found out she was pregnant with the couple's second child.

"OH BABY! 😍 actually...BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon🙏🏼🙌🏼 who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there’s a sweet baby in my belly too," Akins wrote on Instagram, announcing the pair would be parents twice over.

“It’s funny to me how we tried so hard and then we didn’t try at all and it happened!” Akins told People at the time. “We feel like it’s all part of the plan.”

“I was in complete and utter shock!” Rhett also said at the time. “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

Willa is big sister to Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, who will turn 1 on Nov. 15. Rhett has been open about the couple's plans to also adopt again.

"Adoption is 100% on our brains," Rhett told People earlier this year. “In the next four to five years, we would love to do that. And Willa Gray talks about it all the time. It’s been put on our hearts very heavily to do that again. We just don’t really know when.”

Rhett also shared the lie many parents tell themselves before choosing to expand their families:

“After having four, I’m like, well, ‘How bad could it be with six?’" he said. “We’ll see what happens in the next five or six years.”

