Texas Supreme Court rules to allow some investigations into parents of trans minors

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a multipart ruling on investigations into transgender care for minors that has both sides claiming victory.

The court’s ruling stops an investigation into the family of one transgender minor but strikes down a statewide injunction blocking investigations into the parents of other transgender youths. The court also ruled that Gov. Greg Abbott does not have authority over such investigations.

In February, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the state’s child welfare agency, to investigate child abuse claims filed against parents who might be providing their transgender children with gender-affirming medical care.

One of the agency’s first investigations was into one of its own employees, who has a transgender child.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal sued on behalf of the employee, referred to as Jane Doe, and Megan Mooney, a psychologist who treats transgender youths. In March, a federal judge upheld a statewide injunction preventing all investigations under Abbott’s order.

Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed, and the Texas Supreme Court struck down the statewide injunction Friday. It upheld part of the injunction — only blocking the investigation into Doe’s family, though the state had opened a total of nine investigations.

Initial reports of the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling have said the other investigations can resume, but the ruling didn’t state that explicitly. Justice Jimmy Blacklock wrote in the opinion that Abbott and Paxton lack the authority to direct the child protective services agency to investigate the parents of transgender youth.

“The Governor and the Attorney General were certainly well within their rights to state their legal and policy views on this topic, but DFPS was not compelled by law to follow them,” he wrote. “...the Legislature has granted to DFPS, not to the Governor or the Attorney General, the statutory responsibility to ‘make a prompt and thorough investigation of a report of child abuse or neglect.’”

Both sides claimed the ruling as a victory.

The ACLU, ACLU of Texas and Lambda Legal said in a joint statement that the decision is “a win for our clients and the rule of law.”

