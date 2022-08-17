Teen football players save woman from car crash: ‘We just did the right thing’

A group of teen football players in Georgia heroically saved a woman trapped in her car, following a crash.

Luis Goya, a math teacher and soccer coach at Rome High School, described the Friday morning accident on Facebook.

"This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Rome High Football players did," he wrote, sharing photos of the aftermath. "While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck. While I was running to the intersection, I noticed that two cars were involved. There was a 50 year old lady trapped in her car and couldn’t get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape."

A spokesperson from the Rome Police Department told TODAY Parents that the woman hit a car driven by an elderly couple after swerving to avoid a 16-year-old driver, who made an illegal turn.

Goya said while speaking to 911 dispatchers, six school football players — Messiah Daniels, 14, Treyvon Adams, 16, Cesar Parker, 16, Antwiion Carey, 16, Alto Moore, 16, and Tyson Brown, 17, — rushed to the scene.

All the boys had witnessed the accident from various vantage points and jumped out of their cars to help the woman.

"Her car was smoking and fluid was leaking from it," Adams told TODAY Parents. "The front (of her car) was crushed and the window was shattered."

Moore, who had been sitting in the backseat of Adams' car along with Brown, Daniels and Carey, told TODAY Parents the driver was screaming for help. "Our adrenaline was rushing," he recalled.

Brown tried opening the passenger side window while Carey worked on releasing the driver's side door.

"She kept yelling, 'Help'" Carey told TODAY Parents. He ultimately pulled the woman from the driver's seat. "She was bloody and sweaty and seemed scared."

Parker and his mom, who drove to school in the same car, walked the woman over to nearby grass, where they checked her vital signs and tried to comfort her.

Meanwhile, Adams rushed to the elderly couple; the woman sat behind a deployed airbag while her husband stood beside their car.

"I pulled on her arm," said Adams, who assisted her out of the car. "I asked if she was OK and she said her chest hurt."

Adams said the police and school administration arrived within minutes of the accident.

"We (still) had to go to school," said Adams.

A spokesperson for the Rome Police Department told TODAY Parents that the 50-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the teen driver was charged with failure to yield.

When asked by TODAY Parents for further comment, the police spokesperson said there is limited information to share.

"A lot of people are calling us heroes — I feel we just did the right thing," said Adams. "We couldn't do anything different."

Goya told TODAY Parents that the entire community is proud of the teens.

"It's pretty amazing," he said. "They are great students and athletes and role models for future generations."