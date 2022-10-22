Sophia Grace of 'Ellen' fame announces she's pregnant

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Sophia Grace Brownlee announced that she is pregnant!

The 19-year-old influencer — who rose to fame for her childhood appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — revealed in a YouTube video on her channel that she is expecting her first child and is at 21 weeks or about five months, leaving four more months in her pregnancy.

"I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked because it probably was quite unexpected," she said in the video. "But I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it. And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys."

"So I'm super excited. And I just thought I would let you guys know in today's video, talk about it a little bit," she added. "Make sure to comment nice things only. I don't want any negative comments. Negative comments will be getting deleted and blocked."

Brownlee revealed she already knows the sex of the baby, but will be saving that reveal for a future video.

"So as you guys can probably see I have some balloons next to me which are pink and blue because I'm not going to give anything away about the gender." she said. "I actually know the gender because I actually found out but I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video to this one so you can expect to see that soon on my channel. So make sure you watch out for that and I don't really know I just don't know what to talk about because there's sort of a lot of things."

Brownlee shared two sonograms in the recent YouTube video, with one taken at the 12-week mark and the other at the 20-week mark. She held up the first sonogram to the camera and described the image, adding, “As you can see the baby is sort of just laying there and they were sort of covering its eyes a little bit like that, like little bit shy. So that was super, super cute.”

She called the sonograms taken at her 20 week appointment her favorites, explaining, “It’s really cute because the baby’s actually sucking it’s own hand.”

“You can sort of see the arm, this is the head, this is the arm and it’s sucking it’s thumb there and then that’s the belly,” she added. “So that was absolutely so funny to see. It was so cute.”

Throughout the rest of the announcement video, Brownlee spoke candidly about her pregnancy thus far and various milestones throughout. She recalled that around week eight of her pregnancy, she took a test that would detect the sex of the baby early, which ended up matching the results that her doctors shared at her 20-week scan.

Sophia Grace showing off one of her sonograms. Sophia Grace / YouTube

Brownlee also spoke about the experience hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time at her first check up appointment around week 17 of her pregnancy. She described the experience as “so cool,” adding, “It’s mad to think that there’s literally another life inside of you.”

She talked about her experience with nausea the start of her pregnancy, explaining, "I felt very, very sick for a long time. It still comes back sometimes now, it is really really disgusting and it literally ruins your whole day.”

“I do not know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day for me, all day long,” she added. “Thankfully, it is sort of going away a little bit.”

At the end of the video, she emphasized again how excited she is about her pregnancy and that she was able to share the news, adding, “I am so happy that I finally told everyone.”

Brownlee and her cousin, Rosie McClelland, 15, went viral when they performed their cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on “Ellen” in 2011, sporting matching pink tutus and tiaras.

The duo went on to appear regularly on “Ellen” for the next several years, interviewing celebrities in their own series, “Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie.” They even stopped by “Ellen” in the same month DeGeneres wrapped her final season to reminisce on their viral moment.