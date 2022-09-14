Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!

Cowell with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and son at the "America's Got Talent" season 17 premiere in Pasadena, Calif. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric.

The family of three was beaming on the red carpet. Steve Granitz / WireImage

The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles as he embraced Silverman and pointed to his son as they posed for photos.

Silverman and the “America’s Got Talent” judge have been together for several years, and they confirmed their engagement in January.

Eric has joined his dad in public before, posing with Cowell when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Eric made an adorable appearance with his dad for his special day. Rich Fury / Getty Images

His son also stole the show on “America’s Got Talent” when he tried his hand at judging in 2017.

Even at 3 years old, Eric was apparently natural with the buzzer.

“He is a brilliant judge … I watch him, and when he likes an act he’s normally right, and when an act’s a bit boring and he loses interest, he’s normally right,” Cowell told Extra at the time. “He loves pushing the buzzers. He’s got a real sense of it and he likes coming down.”

Cowell has opened up in the past about how Eric and Silverman helped him stay strong after he broke his back in a bike accident in 2020.

“(Lauren) was amazing,” Cowell told Extra last year. “Both her and Eric, they were like my support. I couldn’t have gotten through it without them, so we got closer.”

He also shared a sweet anecdote about how his son cheered him up after he got out of the hospital.

“I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 because I couldn’t walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws … I said, ‘Lauren, I just don’t know how to explain it to (Eric),’” he said. “She obviously said something to him because he came in … and I was lying in bed and he said, ‘Daddy, you’re like Ironman,’ and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot.”