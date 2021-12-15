Kim Kardashian’s 12-year-old nephew has concerns about North’s TikTok

Kim Kardashian is sharing the “mature” text message she received from her 12-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, after her daughter North went live on TikTok without asking for permission.

“I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason wrote. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Kardashian, 41, praised Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son for his thoughtfulness and smart thinking.

“I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree,” Kardashian replied. “She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

The reality star also posted a throwback photo of Mason in her stories, writing in part, “You are so protective over all of your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you.”

Earlier this week, North, 8, posted a video touring her family’s California mansion. In the clip, which is no longer available, the eldest child of Kardashian and Kanye West, 44, showed off their sparkling Christmas tree and her pet lizards, Cheese and Bean.

The little girl also filmed Kardashian lounging in bed.

“Mom, I’m live,” North announced, to which an alarmed Kardashian responded, "No! You’re not allowed to go live. North, come on! You’re not allowed to go live.”

Moments later, the video ended.

Kardashian and North launched their TikTok page, simply called “@kimandnorth,” last month. They currently boast more than 2.3 million followers.

The bio on the account’s page is a sweet ode to the mother-daughter duo and reads, “Me and my bestie."

Kardashian and West, who are in the midst of a divorce, are also parents of Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2,

