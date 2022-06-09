See Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe celebrate son's ‘homeschool graduation’

Congratulations are in order for Deacon Phillippe!

The 18-year-old son of stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe just celebrated his graduation with both his parents by his side.

"homeschool graduation," Deacon's dad, who "played principal" for the ceremony, wrote in a post he shared on Instagram.

That message accompanied a carousel filled with photos and one fun video, the latter of which explains another part of the caption — "reese w the cap grab."

In the brief clip, Deacon, decked out in a bright orange cap and gown, walks around a backyard pool and accepts his diploma from his “principal” pop. And then, in typical graduate fashion, he flings his cap in the air.

But once gravity does its thing, the cap lands in the pool, and Deacon's quick-thinking mom instantly reaches in to save the souvenir of the day.

As for the photos, the first pic in the set shows the teen with his parents smiling by his side, while another pic offers a close-up look at his diploma from "Mountain High School." The document, dated June 8, 2022, appears to be signed by both Witherspoon and Phillippe.

Deacon's name showed up among the replies to Phillippe's post, as he wrote, "Best dad ever."

Witherspoon, 46, and Phillippe, 47, married in 1999, the same year they starred together in “Cruel Intentions." The pair divorced in 2007.

In addition to Deacon, they also share a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Both have gone on to welcome other children in new relationships: Phillippe is also the father of 10-year-old Kai Knapp, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp. Witherspoon shares son Tennessee James Toth, 9, with second husband Jim Toth.

