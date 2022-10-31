Bindi Irwin and family adorably channel ‘The Office’ for Halloween

Move over Michael Scott: Bindi Irwin's daughter is coming for your "World's Best Boss" title!

For Halloween 2022, Irwin's family dressed up as some of the iconic characters from NBC's "The Office" in celebration of all things Spooky Season.

"Our boss is making us work late again, lucky she's so cute," Irwin, 24, captioned an Instagram post showcasing the family's costumes. The Australian TV personality then encouraged her followers to "swipe for our World's Best Boss" before wishing everyone a "Happy Halloween from #TheOffice."

Irwin was dressed as Dunder Mifflin receptionist-turned-salesman and budding artist Pam Beesly, who dressed as a cat in a Halloween episode of "The Office." To complete her Halloween look, Irwin also carried her very own "Dundie Award," which Pam Beesly won for having the whitest sneakers.

Irwin's husband, Chandler Powell, dressed up as Jim Halpert and one of his infamous Halloween costumes — the 3-hole punch. Her brother, Robert Irwin, was salesman and Lackawanna County volunteer Sherriff's deputy, Dwight Schrute.

It was Irwin and Powell's daughter, Grace Warrior, who stole the Halloween show as the inappropriate but lovable Michael Gary Scott, the regional manager of the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of Dunder Mifflin.

The 19-month-old wore a "World's Best Boss" white t-shirt — an ode to Scott's beloved coffee mug. She also held her own coffee mug and gave the camera a Michael Scott-like mischievous look.

This is the second Halloween the Irwin/Powell family has celebrated as a family of three. For Grace's first All Hallows' Eve, the then 7-month-old dressed up as the ultimate 70s-inspired flower child, with her proud parents completing the hippy ensemble along with a Koala and a peace sign.

"Peace, love and koala hugs," Irwin captioned the Instagram photo at the time. "Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours."

Irwin gave birth to Grace Warrior, her first child, on March 25, 2021 — the same day as her wedding anniversary. Since then, she has shared moving and heartfelt moments of new motherhood, including a post she pinned to her Instagram showing her daughter reacting to a mural of Irwin's mom, Terri Irwin, and her late father, Steve Irwin.

"Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace," Irwin wrote in the post caption. "She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful."

