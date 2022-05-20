School year ends early at Texas high school after senior prank goes too far

What was supposed to be a harmless senior prank turned into a serious case of vandalism at one Texas high school.

The original prank, approved by school officials, involved putting up sticky notes all over Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas.

School staff members were on hand to supervise the prank, but things got out of control when a small group of seniors began setting off fire alarms, overturning furniture, spraying fire extinguishers and damaging the school’s walls and ceilings, according to a report from NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

The NBC affiliate shared social media videos of the vandalism, including images of rooms and hallways filled with smoke and strewn with paper and other debris.

The damage was so extensive that the school was not able to re-open for the final two days of classes on May 19 and 20.

Many seniors who were not involved in the prank said they felt cheated by the incident, which prevented them from ending their high school experience on a high note.

“These two days were going to be our last days to say goodbyes to people we may never see again, say goodbye to our teachers that we care for so much,” senior Abhi Bandi told NBC 5. “It’s the whole class that had it ruined just because of a few kids that decided to vandalize the school.”

In a letter to parents, students and staff from Frisco Independent School District, which was shared by NBC 5, the district said they are working with the Frisco Police Department to identify the students involved in the destruction.

“Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more,” the district said. “Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up."

In its letter, the district also said that “disciplinary measures will be enforced and Frisco ISD intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the high school’s website, graduation is continuing as planned on Friday, May 20.