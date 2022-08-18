Savannah, Hoda, and more send condolences to Richard Engel after son’s death

In the aftermath of Richard Engel's announcement that his 6-year-old son Henry has died, supporters are offering their deepest sympathies.

On Thursday, Engel (a longtime chief foreign correspondent for NBC News) shared news of his son Henry's death on Twitter. According to a memorial page shared by Engel, Henry passed away earlier this month on Aug. 9 due to complications related to Rett syndrome, a genetic brain disorder.

“Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile, and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love, and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard,” Engel shared in post on Twitter. Included in the post was a photo of his son and a link to his memorial page on the Texas Children’s Hospital website which shared some of the details of his struggle with Rett Syndrome, a genetic neurological disorder that occurs primarily in girls and more rarely in boys.

Henry had a mutation in his MECP2 gene, which led to his Rett syndrome.

The memorial page included a statement from Dr. Huda Zoghbi, the Founding Director of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) where Henry was provided with treatment. Zoghbi is a physician who studied Henry’s mutation.

“Henry was special in so many ways. His loving and endearing smile, and the way he connected with his eyes, stole my heart from the time I met him," Zoghbi wrote. "His quiet fight against this terrible disease was incredible. What is most amazing, however, is the impact Henry had on so many of us at the Duncan NRI and on our Rett research. We will continue to push as hard as possible to develop treatments. This is how we will honor his life.”

Engel's colleagues at NBC News also responded to the news of Henry's death with their heartfelt condolences.

"Richard and Mary l, you were amazing warriors for Henry — pouring your love and care into him and fighting for him every day with everything you’ve got," TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie replied. "You’re my heroes. Dear Henry, you will be missed. We will keep fighting for you. Donate here for Henry’s research."

In a separate tweet, Guthrie shared a photo of her holding Henry, writing, “Dearest Henry, I will never forget your sweet spirit and the twinkle in your eye.”

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb also replied to Engel's post and replied "Oh Richard..... I am so so so sorry. My heart aches for you and your family. We love you."

Willie Geist, anchor of Sunday TODAY, also expressed his apologies.

"I’m so terribly sorry, Richard. Henry was a gift, and he was so lucky to have you and Mary as his endlessly loving parents," Geist replied. "May he rest in peace."

"My deepest condolences to my dear friend @RichardEngel and his wife Mary on the passing of their beloved son Henry who Richard says 'had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle,'" NBC News Chief Andrea Mitchel tweeted. She also shared a link to Duncan NRI noting that "Researchers are making amazing progress on Rett Syndrome."

"I am so sorry, Richard," Ben Collins a senior reporter for NBC NEws wrote. "What a beautiful, soulful smile."

"I’m so sorry Richard. Our families love & prayers are with you and yours."

Cal Perry, a correspondent for MSNBC and NBCNews "I’m so sorry Richard. Our families love & prayers are with you and yours."

So far, Engel's Twitter announcement has received thousands of comments, and hundreds of thousands of likes from outside of the NBC News family.

Jim Sciutto of CNN also replied to Engel's tweet writing "Lord, I’m so heartbroken to hear, my friend. Thinking of you and Mary and your entire family. Please take care."

Fans of Engel's reporting also chimed in with their sentiments, support and expressions of empathy.

"I’m so sorry for your loss. Losing a child seems so unnatural," one user replied. "My baby niece Luna Claire, 8 months old, passed away this year from a rare form of cancer that wouldn’t respond to treatment. My heart breaks for you. Deepest condolences to your family."

"Many are never aware of the personal stories of 'personalities,'" one Twitter user remarked. "Richard Engel is a personal hero of mine. He reports from countries in conflict at great risk to himself and crew. So sorry for him and his wife at the death of their son."