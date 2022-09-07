Netflix's new programming line-up for preschoolers includes a empowering tale from TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

On Wednesday, the streaming service announced seven new programs, including an adaptation of TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's bestselling book series "Princesses Wear Pants."

The series, co-authored by Allison Oppenheim, a parent educator and wife of NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, will be an animated show on Netflix titled "Princess Power" and debut in 2023.

A celebration of girl power and self expression, "Princess Power" offers little viewers a meaningful takeaway: it's what you do, not what you wear, that makes the difference.

"Princess Power" will debut on Netflix next year. Netflix

“It’s really happening,” Savannah shared on TODAY. “Everybody has worked so hard on it.”

The series follows four princesses who embrace their differences and work together to make the world a better place.

“It’s really cute,” Savannah shared. “It’s about girls coming together to solve problems.”

Savannah is an executive producer of the upcoming animated program.

“The animation is beautiful,” she said. “They’ve been working so hard on it. I’m so proud.”