Savannah Guthrie’s family is twinning in holiday PJs in festive pic

It's no secret that children are unpredictable ... especially when you want them to just stand still and smile for literally two minutes so you can snap a family photo already.

TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie captured her endearing Christmas family photo attempts in a recent Instagram post that she captioned: “so very merry and nearly impossible to capture.”

In the photo slideshow, her adorable family of four (husband Michael Feldman and kids Vale, 9, and Charley, 7) is wearing matching PJs and standing in front of a Christmas tree and wrapped presents. They're all barefoot ... except for Charley, who is sporting some cool sneaks. And you can clearly tell from Charley's body language that he's way too excited to stand still for the photo.

Feldman has his hands on Charley's shoulders. Is he trying to embrace his son or keep him from running out of frame? @savannahguthrie via Instagram

At age 7, Charley is truly at the pinnacle of Christmas excitement. In the following photos in Savannah's slideshow, Charley runs through the gamut of joy. First, he looks amazed ...

"Whoa!" @savannahguthrie via Instagram

... then he seems like he's giggling ...

"Hee hee!" @savannahguthrie via Instagram

... and then he appears to collapse in a peal of laughter that looks like it might have been the result of some underarm tickling from his dad.

"Dad!" @savannahguthrie via Instagram

Meanwhile, older sister Vale is doing her best to keep smiling and get the shot.

Savannah captured the post: "so very merry and nearly impossible to capture." Every parent reading this is likely nodding in agreement.

Savannah's Christmas card is labeled "Merry & Bright," and it certainly seems like the family tries to live by those words.

This year, Vale, a major Taylor Swift fan like her mom, requested Swiftie merchandise. Charley asked for “every soccer, football, and basketball jersey that exists in the world,” says his mom.

Savannah's Christmas wish for her children is less tangible.

"Even as a kid, you’re totally focused on yourself, and it’s a gift sometimes to just have perspective and see the world around you. So that’s my wish for (my kids)," she says.