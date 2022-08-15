Savannah Guthrie's adorable birthday tribute to 8-year-old daughter Vale

Savannah Guthrie can't believe her daughter Vale is 8!

On Sunday, the TODAY co-host uploaded the cutest birthday post on Instagram: a video of an infant Vale smiling and clapping while wearing a yellow romper. "Vale, can I have a kiss?" Guthrie says in the clip.

Guthrie and her husband Mike Feldman welcomed Vale on August 13, 2014, calling out her "blue eyes, a little bit of blondish hair and the chubbiest cheeks you’ve ever seen."

And as Guthrie's video shows, that's a solid description!

Guthrie also shared an Instagram slideshow of her daughter from infancy to present day. “Crushing it since 2014,” she wrote.

Because Guthrie was in her 40s when she gave birth to Vale, she's called her daughter a "miracle" and her 5-year-old son Charley (whom she also shares with Feldman) a "medical miracle." Before their second child, the couple had a miscarriage and opted for fertility treatments.

"When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot," she told Health magazine in 2019. "I didn’t want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future ... when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough."

Guthrie said the experience was a lesson in empathy for families in her shoes.

"Going through what we did, it makes you realize that everything has to go just right to have a healthy baby,” Guthrie told the magazine. "I really feel for so many women who are struggling and wishing and wondering, 'When’s it gonna be my turn?' I know. And I understand."

Today, Vale is her mother's mini-me. "My girl," the co-host captioned a recent photo of her daughter wearing her sunglasses, hat and purse.