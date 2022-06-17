Savannah Chrisley says she’ll ‘stand by’ her parents in 1st post since their fraud conviction

Savannah Chrisley is standing by her parents in a "fight for justice" in her first comments since a federal jury found “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month.

The 24-year-old is the eldest of Todd and Julie Chrisley's three children together and a regular cast member of the reality series on the USA Network, a unit of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and TODAY. She shared a quote about positive thinking on Instagram Thursday and affirmed her support for her family in the caption.

"Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind," Chrisley wrote. "This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)"

She wrote that she feels "let down by God" because her "relentless prayers have been unheard."

"I pray for strength, hope, and love," she wrote. "Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over."

Chrisley is a former Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant winner and a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl" who has been supportive of her parents since their 2019 indictment on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

She has credited her father's help with her career as a fashion designer and the head of her own cosmetics company, Sassy.

“My dad has been the biggest supporter of me throughout,” she told People in 2017. “He’s my best friend and without him I couldn’t have made it happen.”

Savannah Chrisley's comments about the June 7 conviction come on the heels of ones made by Lindsie Chrisley, 32, Todd Chrisley's daughter from a previous marriage.

Lindsie Chrisley, whose lawyer confirmed in a 2019 statement to People that she had been estranged from Todd and Julie Chrisley since 2017, shared her thoughts on Instagram a day after the verdict.

@lindsiechrisley / Instagram

“The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," she wrote. "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

Lindsie and Savannah Chrisley are two of Todd Chrisley's five children, two of whom are from a previous marriage and three are with Julie Chrisley.