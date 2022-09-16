See Sarah Michelle Gellar in rare photo with daughter Charlotte

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

On Sept. 14, the duo posed for pictures at a screening for Gellar’s new dark teen comedy, “Do Revenge.” The original Netflix film follows two high school students — played by Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes — as they seek retaliation against each other’s bullies.

At Wednesday’s event, Charlotte, who paired white sneakers with a hot pink blazer and matching pants, was photographed air kissing Gellar on the cheek. When the “Cruel Intentions” star posts her kids on Instagram, she covers their faces with emojis.

The perfect plus-one! Sarah Michelle Gellar and her daughter, Charlotte. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Gellar 45, shares Charlotte and son Rocky, 9, with her husband, ‘90s heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr., 46. The couple, who met while filming the 1997 flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” celebrated their 20-year year anniversary earlier this month.

Charlotte will celebrate her 13th birthday on Sept. 19. While chatting with TODAY Parents, Gellar acknowledged that the next few years will be challenging.

“I know firsthand how hard it is to be a girl in middle school,” Gellar said. “And I didn’t have social media to contend with. I think it’s about being a good listener, because no one wants advice from their parents.”

Gellar also opened up about about how Charlotte and Rocky are that glue that binds their family.

“It’s not about what we want to do; it’s about, is the homework done? All of a sudden you’re thinking about somebody else,” Gellar explained. “You’ve created these beings and you’re responsible for them and if you take that as seriously as we both do, it bonds you in a different way.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr., are on the same page when it comes to their parenting style. Their kids claim they live in “the strictest household around.”

But Gellar thinks they secretly like “rules and guidelines.”

As she told TODAY Parents, “Sure, they’ll want to push them a little bit, but they’re not ready for free rein. And I think they know that.”

Related Video: