Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids make rare red carpet appearance

And just like that …. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s kids are all grown up.

On Thursday, the couple's son, James, 19, and their 12-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, appeared on a red carpet together for the first time in nearly five years.

The siblings were on hand for the opening-night performance of the Broadway revival “Plaza Suite,” in which their parents both star.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick posed together on the red carpet. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) Bruce Glikas / WireImage

James dressed up in a dark suit while Loretta opted for a pink tulle dress and Tabitha rocked a black leather design.

Typically, Parker, 57, and Broderick’s children stay out of the spotlight, though occasionally Parker will celebrate them on her social media.

In September of last year, Parker posted about her house feeling strange as James started his first year of college. At the time, Tabitha and Marion had just entered second grade.

“The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less,” the “Sex and the City” actor wrote. “Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them.”

Parker and Broderick have been married since 1997. She has said keeping their marriage “nice and private” is one key to the longevity of their relationship.

“We’ve grown,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships … We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!”

