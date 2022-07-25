Fourteen states have back-to-school sales tax holidays: Is yours one of them?

Checking off all those back-to-school items on your shopping list can get expensive. But many states give parents a break with seasonal “tax holidays,” during which there’s no state sales tax on certain items like clothing, school supplies and even computers.

Every little bit helps! If you prefer to shop online, Amazon will honor individual state sales tax holidays.

Check out the list below (see the Federation of Tax Administrators’ site for more information) to learn the details of back-to-school state sales tax holidays :

Arkansas, August 6-7

Clothing up to $100 and school supplies (including art and instruction materials) for which no monetary limit is given.

Connecticut, August 21-27

Clothing and footwear valued up to $100.

Florida, May 14 to August 14

Children’s books. No monetary limit given.

Diapers and children’s clothes (July 1 to June 30 2023). No monetary amount given.

Iowa, August 5-6

Clothing up to $100.

Maryland, August 14-20

Clothing and footwear up to $100

Mississippi, July 29-30

Clothing and footwear valued up to $100

Missouri, August 5-7

Clothing up to $100, computers up to $1,500 and school supplies up to $50

New Mexico, August 5-7

Clothing up to $100, computers up to $1,000, computer equipment up to $500 and school supplies up to $30.

Ohio, August 5-7

Clothing up to $75 and school supplies up to $20.

Oklahoma, August 5-7

Clothing up to $100.

South Carolina, August 5-7

Clothing, school supplies and computers. No monetary limit given.

Tennessee, July 29-31

Clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $100 and computers up to $1,500.

Texas, August 5-7

Clothing, backpacks and school supplies up to $100

Virginia, August 5-7

Clothing up to $100 and school supplies up to $20.

Of course, if you live in Delaware, Alaska, Montana, Oregon or New Hampshire, there’s never any state sales tax — so it’s a tax holiday all year long.

Editor’s note: This story was first published on July 20, 2018, and has been updated.