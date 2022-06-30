What’s the secret to a good marriage? Couple married 79 years have the answer

An Ohio couple, who just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary, are sharing the secret to their lasting love.

Hubert and June Malicote — they’re both turning 100 next month — have been married since they were 20 and said they have never had a quarrel. (Their 70-year-old daughter, Jo, backs up that claim!)

“We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,” Hubert told TODAY Parents. The WWII Veteran said he learned early on that a quick time-out is an effective way to deescalate conflict.

“If there’s controversy, you might have to walk away for a couple minutes,” Hubert said. “Then you come back in and change the subject or you work it out.”

Hubert built the Hamilton, Ohio, home that he and June have lived in for more than 68 years. Courtesy Annie Klenk

In recent years, June has suffered several strokes, which makes it difficult for her to communicate. But June and Hubert’s routine hasn’t changed a bit. Every night they sit down for dinner and watch an old western, and they always share a kiss before going to bed.

“I put Mom in her wheelchair next to where Dad is sitting and they hold hands and say goodnight to each other,” daughter Jo told TODAY. “Then in the morning, they are so happy to see each other. They greet each other with huge smiles.”

The Malicotes, who met at Church when they were 19, say they have never had a quarrel. Courtesy Annie Klenk

Hubert told TODAY that he admires June's "abilities as a mother, wife and homemaker." He also appreciates her "independent nature." Courtesy Annie Klenk

Hubert can’t imagine life without June by his side. The pair, who have three children, seven children, and 11 great-grandchildren, have survived everything from the Great Depression to Covid.

“It’s kind of like if we aren’t together, the team is broken,” Hubert revealed.

Hubert noted that he and June have never had weekly date nights — they simply enjoy each others company. He said living through the worst economic downturn in U.S. history made them grateful for everything they have.

“We’ve never really gone out much. When the kids were younger we were happy sitting around the table sharing stories about our day,” he said. “We’ve had a wonderful life.”

June will turn 100 on July 13, and Hubert on the 23rd. They will celebrate with a joint birthday bash, which will include a backyard church service.

“We will just worship God and thank him for his many blessings that he has bestowed upon this family for a century,” Jo said.