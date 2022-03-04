Why Russell Wilson just proposed to his wife, Ciara, on national TV

Russell Wilson has proposed to Ciara!

Of course, since they're already married, it's not the kind of proposal you might expect. Turns out, he's proposing that they have more children!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback joined the Grammy-winning singer as she guest-hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, presenting her with an armful of roses.

"Russ makes me really nervous," she told the audience with a giggle.

"Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?" Wilson, 33, asked the audience before he went down on a knee. "I have a question for you. Serious question: Can we have more babies?"

The couple are already proud parents to Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison, 19 months. Ciara, 36, also has a son, Future Zahir, 7, with her ex Future.

Ciara noted during the chat that she thinks it's awesome how wonderful a father Russell Wilson is. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The pair made a great team on "Ellen," talking about naming their daughter Sienna, how he gets up super early in the morning to work out, and their new book, "Why Not You?"

But back to this babies thing. Ciara was clearly caught off-guard by his earnest request, and laughed. So he made his case: "I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

Finally, the "Level Up" singer told him: Sure, but not right now.

"We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there," she told him. "I'm down to do it again, with you!"

Good answer!

