IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

Why Russell Wilson just proposed to his wife, Ciara, on national TV

The NFL quarterback dropped to one knee while Ciara guest-hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks

March 1, 202205:38
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Russell Wilson has proposed to Ciara!

Of course, since they're already married, it's not the kind of proposal you might expect. Turns out, he's proposing that they have more children!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback joined the Grammy-winning singer as she guest-hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, presenting her with an armful of roses.

"Russ makes me really nervous," she told the audience with a giggle.

"Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?" Wilson, 33, asked the audience before he went down on a knee. "I have a question for you. Serious question: Can we have more babies?"

The couple are already proud parents to Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison, 19 months. Ciara, 36, also has a son, Future Zahir, 7, with her ex Future.

Russell Wilson proposes to Ciara on Ellen, March 4, 2022.
Ciara noted during the chat that she thinks it's awesome how wonderful a father Russell Wilson is.Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The pair made a great team on "Ellen," talking about naming their daughter Sienna, how he gets up super early in the morning to work out, and their new book, "Why Not You?"

But back to this babies thing. Ciara was clearly caught off-guard by his earnest request, and laughed. So he made his case: "I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

Finally, the "Level Up" singer told him: Sure, but not right now.

"We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there," she told him. "I'm down to do it again, with you!"

Good answer!

Related:

Russell Wilson discusses family, football and raising money for pediatric cancer

June 28, 202105:18
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.