What three drag queens taught me about parenting my trans kid

Brendan stayed with our twins as I dashed off to interview Jiggly Caliente, a proud Filipina drag queen, who starred in season four of "RuPaul’s Drag Race." Jiggly publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2016, and says it wasn’t an overnight warm welcome from her family. “It took time for them to learn and grow with me,” said Jiggly. When she came out to her mother, her mom said, “The world is not going to be kind to you.” In response, Jiggly said, “I’m not choosing this because I want to be difficult. I’m choosing this because I want to be happy. I want to live so that I don’t feel like I’m going crazy.”

Jiggly Caliente, who came out as transgender in 2016, says she hates when people say kids aren't old enough to know their identity. Stephanie Noritz for TODAY

My child told me when they were 5 that they felt like neither a boy or girl, I told Jiggly, and people around me dismissed it because they think it’s impossible for a young kid to know.

“I’ve known my whole life,” Jiggly said, holding back tears. “When people say, ‘You didn’t know when you’re a kid’ — you knew. You knew you were different. I hate when people say that. We didn’t choose to be different. We just knew inside. We didn’t know exactly what it was. We knew we were different.”

My child came out as transgender in our holiday card, I told Jasmine Kennedie in her signing booth. On season 14 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race," which premiered in January 2022, Kerri Colby entered the reality competition series as an openly transgender women. But during filming, Kennedie emotionally shared that she, too, is a transgender woman. (After filming of the season wrapped, three more contestants came out as transgender and nonbinary: Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Bosco, and the season's winner Willow Pill.)

Fans waited patiently as I asked Kennedie about how she handled putting herself out there on TV with so much vulnerability. My holiday card story went viral, and people had negative things to say.

"People have made their comments" about her transition, says Jasmine Kennedie. Stephanie Noritz for TODAY

“People have made their comments, including family members, about my transition, but they don’t pay my bills and I haven’t seen them in 15 years,” Kennedie said. “Those people online are not in your inner circle. If they’re not affecting your circle, then do not worry about those people.”

She squeezed my hand, and I felt seen. I thanked her for telling her story so other people, like my child, can share theirs.

Colby, a Black transgender woman who grew up in Texas, gave a fist bump to Clark, who beamed under their mask. I told Colby I cried during "Drag Race" when she shared how she was kicked out of her home at age 15.

“I felt like I was in an uphill battle just waking up because I knew I couldn’t act too feminine. I couldn’t pursue how I felt. And I felt that way since I was 3,” Colby said. “If my mom is never going to accept, nurture, and care for me in the way that I think a parent should, I’ve got to be that person for me.”