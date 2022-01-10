Robin Williams' daughter shares important message after Bob Saget’s death

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, is sharing an important message in the wake of Bob Saget’s sudden death.

“While outpouring love in memory of Bob Saget today, please try to be mindful of the mourning, and privacy, of his loved ones,” Zelda began a Twitter thread Sunday. “Don’t bombard them if they have socials. Don’t consume clickbait media that may have invaded their privacy or violated their safety. They're human."

“It’s always disheartening when we lose entertainers that touched us thru their work, often doubly so when they were universally known for being kind, caring and funny," Zelda continued. “RIP to Bob Saget, and my heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

Saget, 65, was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room on Sunday, hours after performing a stand-up show in Florida. The “Fuller House” actor shared three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

Bob Saget posed with his daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, in 2005. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Williams died by suicide in 2014 while suffering from Lewy body dementia. Along with Zelda, he was dad of sons Zak, 38, and Cody, 30.

“As someone who went thru it, I try to gently remind the little slice of the world that listens to try not to treat the loved ones of famous losses as memorials to them,” Zelda wrote. "They’re people, in a lot of pain, and being turned into a signpost for other’s loss can be very, very hard.”

Robin Williams attended an event in New York City with his wife, Marcia, and their children in 2004. Jim Spellman / WireImage

Zelda spoke out in 2020 about why she stays off social on her father’s death anniversary.

“It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” she wrote in part on Twitter. “Tomorrow, it is simply too much.”

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his children spoke out together on Sunday about the comedian’s death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in statement to TODAY. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Related: