'RHOBH' star Diana Jenkins confirms she’s pregnant at 49

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is pregnant at age 49.

A rep for Jenkins confirmed to TODAY on Dec. 14 that she and her fiancé, musician Asher Monroe, are expecting their second child. The couple already share a 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah.

Jenkins also shares a son, Innis, and daughter, Eneya, with her ex-husband, British financier Roger Jenkins.

The reality star's baby news was first reported by Page Six.

Jenkins, who suffered a miscarriage that was depicted on Season 12 of “RHOBH," appeared to acknowledge her pregnancy in a video she posted to Instagram on Dec. 14. In the short clip, the reality star is seen wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and pajama bottoms while eating in bed.

Jenkins smiles as she tells the camera, “I can’t even f------ laugh.”

“My problems are real to me,” she wrote on the footage, adding a laughing emoji.

Jenkins captioned the post, “I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at my self . For all the haters don’t point obvious i am Fully aware how ridiculous I am."

Monroe responded to his fiancée’s video with heart and laughing emoji.

Jenkins’ “RHOBH” castmate Lisa Rinna also commented with a laughing emoji and Jenkins replied to Rinna in kind.

The confirmation of Jenkins’ pregnancy comes days after a fan congratulated her on her baby news Dec. 10 on Instagram. “Mazel Tov in your pregnancy,” the fan wrote in a comment.

“Long way to go but thank you,” Jenkins responded.