IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still shopping? 6 Amazon bestsellers that will be a hit this holiday season — under $30

'RHOBH' star Diana Jenkins confirms she’s pregnant at 49

A rep for Jenkins confirmed to TODAY that she's expecting her fourth child.
25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
"RHOBH" star Diana Jenkins and her fiancé, musician Asher Monroe, are expecting their second child after suffering a miscarriage.Michael Kovac / Getty Images for EJAF
By Gina Vivinetto

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is pregnant at age 49.

A rep for Jenkins confirmed to TODAY on Dec. 14 that she and her fiancé, musician Asher Monroe, are expecting their second child. The couple already share a 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah.

Jenkins also shares a son, Innis, and daughter, Eneya, with her ex-husband, British financier Roger Jenkins.

The reality star's baby news was first reported by Page Six.

Jenkins, who suffered a miscarriage that was depicted on Season 12 of “RHOBH," appeared to acknowledge her pregnancy in a video she posted to Instagram on Dec. 14. In the short clip, the reality star is seen wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and pajama bottoms while eating in bed.

Jenkins smiles as she tells the camera, “I can’t even f------ laugh.”

“My problems are real to me,” she wrote on the footage, adding a laughing emoji.

Jenkins captioned the post, “I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at my self . For all the haters don’t point obvious i am Fully aware how ridiculous I am."


@sdjneuro via Instagram

Monroe responded to his fiancée’s video with heart and laughing emoji.

Jenkins’ “RHOBH” castmate Lisa Rinna also commented with a laughing emoji and Jenkins replied to Rinna in kind.

The confirmation of Jenkins’ pregnancy comes days after a fan congratulated her on her baby news Dec. 10 on Instagram. “Mazel Tov in your pregnancy,” the fan wrote in a comment.

“Long way to go but thank you,” Jenkins responded.

Hilary Swank, 48, announces she's pregnant with twins

Oct. 6, 202205:33
Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 