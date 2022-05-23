Deacon Phillippe, the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, recently attended his high school prom — and the photos from his special day renewed a debate over whether he looks more like his mom or his dad.

It all started when Witherspoon, 46, shared a picture of her son, 18, looking sharp in a suit and tie with a pink boutonniere.

“Love this guy @deaconphillippe 💗,” she wrote in the caption.

Her son posted similar photos on Instagram with the caption, “Prom anyone??”

Plenty of fans marveled in the comments about how quickly the teen has grown up, and many also insisted that he is the spitting image of his mom.

“He looks just like you!” one person commented on Witherspoon’s post, with others writing, “He looks just like his mama,” and, “He is your clone, mama.”

However, others argued that he more strongly resembles his father, "Cruel Intentions" star Ryan Phillippe, 47.

“Looks Just like his dad,” one person commented on Witherspoon’s post, with another adding, “Does he ever look like his dad.”

Other fans could see both Witherspoon and Phillippe in their son's features.

“He looks so handsome, mom and dad perfectly mixed,” one person commented.

“I’ve never seen a kid look so much like his mother AND his father,” another person wrote.

Witherspoon and Phillippe were married from 1999 to 2007 and also share a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Many fans have said in the past that Ava is virtually her mom’s twin, while Deacon takes more after his dad — but Ryan Phillippe set the record straight on family resemblances in an E! News interview last year.

“Obviously, there is a father-son resemblance,” he told the outlet. “But he actually looks a lot more like Reese’s side of the family. Ava looks more like mine.”

“Quite often, the interpretation in the media is that she looks exactly like her mom and he looks exactly like me, but I think we both feel differently about it,” he added.

While fans may have different opinions about which parent Deacon takes after, plenty of people in the comments agreed on one thing: time really flies!

Actor Kate Hudson, whose oldest son also recently turned 18, summed it up in a few words: “What happened to our children?!?!?!”