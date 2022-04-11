Reese Witherspoon could have a second act as a life coach.

“Someone just asked me the best piece of advice for young people or for anybody, honestly,” Witherspoon, 46, began an Instagram video last week.

“It’s really surprising how hard it is,” she continued, “but the sooner you figure out that other people’s opinions of you are never your business, and it literally doesn’t matter what they think of you, you become free. Totally free.”

“So true. So true,” Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde” costar Selma Blair wrote in the comments.

Added Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer, “#livingFree.”

Witherspoon is known for dispensing pearls of wisdom on social media. In 2019 for example, she opened up about embracing failure and rejection.

“When I first started as an actor, I went on an audition for a part that I wanted more than anything,” she wrote. “This was an incredible movie with with a huge male movie star as the lead. I had three callbacks., then a screen test and one day my agent called and said, ‘You didn’t get the part, the lead actor liked working with the other actress more.’”

Witherspoon said she cried “ugly tears” for “three whole days" before she eventually recovered.

“What I didn’t know then was: rejection teaches you perseverance and how to get tough. And you also learn… not every path is right for you,” she explained. “So remember next time you fail at something or someone leaves you heartbroken… let yourself be sad, grieve what didn’t happen for a minute but move ON.”

Last year, Witherspoon’s 22-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe revealed that as a young girl, her mother taught her the expression “pretty is as pretty does.”

“As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way that you treat other people,” Phillippe told E!'s "Daily Pop." "And if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”

Related: