Ree Drummond cheers on her son for his 1st college football game

Ree Drummond cheered for her son Bryce during his first college football game at the University of North Texas on Saturday, People reports.

The "Pioneer Woman" star, 53, and her daughter Paige, 23, dressed in green UNT shirts to show their team spirit. Drummond posted since-vanished pics from the big day in her Instagram stories.

“Go Mean Green!!!” she wrote alongside one photo. In another snap, Drummond held up a green pompom to show her support for the 19-year-old quarterback. “Bryce’s biggest fans,” she wrote.

In August 2021, the proud mom shared a photo on Instagram that showed her dropping Bryce Drummond off at UNT.

In her caption, the Food Network star explained that she drove 500 miles "to Texas and back" to bring her son to school — while also stopping at two different Walmart stores to buy everything he would need to be able to cook in his dorm kitchen.

"2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce’s kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday. (Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back.) I guess it’s that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. 😂 I love you, my son!" she gushed.

In January 2021, Drummond revealed in an emotional post on Instagram that she and husband Ladd Drummond drove Bryce to UNT so he could participate in spring practice with his new football team.

"(Bryce) was recruited to play quarterback at University of North Texas, and he worked hard to graduate from high school early so he could get down here and participate in spring practice with his new team," she wrote.

Ree Drummond added that her daughter Alex and her then-fiancé (now husband) Mauricio Scott, who live in Dallas, helped Bryce move into his dorm room.

“Then we all went out to eat enchiladas and burritos for dinner, which is what you do in Texas," wrote Drummond.

Earlier that same day, the TV personality posted a pic in her Instagram stories showing Bryce hugging his foster brother, Jamar, as his other brother Todd stood beside the pair.

“Bryce is heading to college today 😢,” Drummond wrote across the pic. “Just said bye to his brothers 😭😭😭. I’ll be okay in 2085.”