How the daughter of a pastor became an accidental advocate for the trans community

Rebekah Bruesehoff said she's always known that she was a girl.

The 15-year-old sat down with TODAY at the Tory Burch Foundation’s 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit in New York City. Backstage, she explained her family was supportive from the very beginning, helping her find “different terms and definitions” for her identity at around the age of eight before eventually settling on transgender. “It made me feel more me," she said. "It gave me a moment to empower myself.”

In 2017, Rebekah and her family become accidental activists after the federal administration rescinded past guidelines on transgender bathroom protections in public schools across the country, leaving the decision up to each state. She recalled the decision being “scary,” but it led to an opportunity to would change the course of her family’s life.

Rebekah’s mother, Jamie Bruesehoff, was offered to speak at a small rally in Jersey City as the mother of a transgender child. Only 10-years-old at the time, Rebekah went with her, explaining, “I wanted to share my story, so I did share my story in front of the 20 people there. I also had a sign that said, ‘I’m the scary transgender person the media warned you about,’ and it went viral.”

The sign was widely shared across social media platforms, and covered by various news organizations. The juxtaposition between Rebekah's sweet smile and the notion that transgender people are scary struck a chord with many. It was also at the rally where Rebekah heard the stories of individuals feeling unsupported that kick-started her drive that she’s carried through today to be an activist and advocate for LGBTQ rights.

“I knew that there was a need for trans people to speak out, so I did, and I used that platform,” she said. “Suddenly I would come home from school and my mom would be like, ‘Teen Vogue' wants an interview’ and all this stuff. I was like ‘Whoa, this is crazy’ but I went with it. Now I’m here.”

Rebekah’s mom also recognized that the privilege her family and daughter have play a role in their opportunity to become advocates for the community. Bruesehoff explained that the family was able to put “protective bubbles” around Rebekah, but other families aren’t offered the same opportunity.

“There’s other people that can’t do what we’re doing,” she said. “They don’t have the resources or the support. We live in New Jersey, we have protective laws in place, we can put ourselves out there. So while we get hate and death threats and child abuse investigations, it’s so much worse in other places where they don’t have the protections, where they don’t have two supportive parents, where they’re not white. To use our privilege and put ourselves in front of that line of danger whenever we can just feels like something we’re called to do.”