101 questions for kids to get to know them better

Weary parents who know the feeling of kids asking questions all day long might be surprised to learn that it's good to flip the script sometimes.

Eileen Kennedy-Moore, PhD, a clinical psychologist based in Princeton, New Jersey, told TODAY Parents that parents should ask questions that begin with "what" or "how" to encourage children to give more elaborate answers.

"Open-ended questions give kids the chance to answer more then 'yes' or 'no'," Kennedy-Moore told TODAY Parents. "You may be delightfully surprised by your child’s comments or observations."

While asking inquisitive questions, Kennedy-Moore, author of "Kid Confidence: Help Your Child Make Friends, Build Resilience, and Develop Real Self-Esteem," cautioned about using one specific word.

"Be careful about asking 'why' questions about your child’s actions," she said. "'Why did you do that?' sounds judgmental, and kids often can’t honestly answer it."

Ready to get to know the kid or kids in your life better? Here are 101 questions for kids to inspire conversation — and maybe a few laughs.

What do you want to be when you grow up? If you could be a superhero, what would your magic power be? What is something that scares you? Do you have a favorite joke? What is something you wish you knew how to do? If you had a time machine, where would you go? What makes you laugh the most? Who is your favorite Disney character? What does your dream house look like? If you traded places with our pet, what is the first thing you would do? What is your perfect day? If you could be an animal, which animal would you be? What is your favorite thing about yourself? If a friend asked you to keep a secret, but it made you feel upset, what would you do? Would you rather go to the beach or the mountains? What is your favorite outfit and why? Do you have a favorite song? If you could grow wings and fly, where would you go? Which pizza topping is best? Do you have any hidden talents? Would you rather go to the bottom of the ocean or outer space? If you could be any toy, which one would you be? What is a job that you would never want to have? Which season is your favorite and why? If you could learn any language, which language would it be? What is your favorite holiday? How would you describe yourself? What is one thing that makes you unique? If you were given $50, how would you spend it? What are you thankful for? Do you have a favorite chore? What is your favorite candy? Do you have a hero? What is your favorite thing to do when it's raining? What is your favorite outfit? Who is someone you wish you could meet? If you could be on a TV show, what show would it be? What is the best smell? What is your favorite vegetable? Would you rather be as small as an ant or as big as an elephant? Do you have a favorite dinner? What is something you are good at? If you could invent something, what would it be? What qualities do you look for in friends? If you could buy anything, what would it be? If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be? Can you show me your favorite dance? If you were the president, what rules would you put into place? What song do you know all the words to? Which teacher has been your favorite and why? What actor would play you in a movie? If you could meet a celebrity, who would it be? What is the best advice you've ever gotten? Do you prefer shorts or pants? What is your favorite fruit? Do you have a favorite drink? What is your favorite movie? Who is your favorite family member? If you could go to a theme park by yourself, what is the first thing you would do? Would you live on the moon? What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? What meal is your favorite? Can you play any instruments? Does anything scare you about the future? Do you have a favorite family game? Tell me about a dream you had recently. What is one way you help your parents? What is something you like to do when you're bored? Do you like to play in the snow? Do you have a favorite book? What is your favorite part about school? What is your least favorite part about school? What is something your mom or dad always says to you? What is love? What is your favorite part of the day? If stuffed animals could talk, what would they say?

Questions for young kids

Kennedy-Moore told TODAY Parents that silly questions can be fun and playful.

"Young kids enjoy silliness and find it hilarious," she said. "They also like knowing things, especially when an adult doesn’t seem to. Absurdity is very funny to them."