See Queen Latifah teach Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s toddler how to play pool

Queen Latifah reigns at billiards!

Earlier this week, the Hip-Hop icon, 52, gave Kaavia James, the 3-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, a private pool lesson.

In an adorable video posted to Kaavia’s parent-run Instagram, Queen Latifah is seen showing the toddler some pool hustling techniques.

“Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah,” the caption reads. “Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we coming for the bag. #ShadyBaby.”

For her private lesson, Kaavia, who appeared to be very focused on the game, matched her "Auntie" in white and yellow.

Queen Latifah and Union, 49, starred in the 2007 romantic comedy “The Perfect Holiday,” and have been close friends for years.

Union and Wade, 40, also share Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8, his three children from previous relationships. The “Cheaper By the Dozen” actor loves them as if they were her own.

“The stepparent label was put on me by the kids’ school because you have to describe yourself: Who are you if you’re not their mother? It’s very annoying,” Union revealed last year on Glennon Doyle’s podcast. “[Stepmom] is not a word that I use.”

Union and the retired basketball star will celebrate their 8-year wedding anniversary in April.

“I knew that when I married him, I was married to them,” Union told Doyle.

Queen Latifah, who is notoriously private, has expressed wanting to be a mom several times.

“I’m a little bit of a procrastinator,” she told E! News in 2016. “I had some things to deal with.. I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years. You know what I’m saying. I think I’m ready.”

In 2012, Queen Latifah appeared on “The View” and said she was looking into adoption.

