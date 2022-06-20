Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, posted a sweet tribute to him in honor of his first Father’s Day.

The photo features the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, with her back to the camera, wearing shoes with the letter “M” on each foot. Her dad is presumably holding her up, since the picture also features a pair of hairy legs and one sneaker that says “MM’s” and another that says “DAD.”

“Happy 1st Father’s Day my love,” Chopra Jonas captioned the picture. “To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more ❤️”

Chopra and Jonas announced in January they had welcomed the baby via surrogate. In May, they revealed Malti had spent 100 days in the NICU while also sharing the first photo of her.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post they each shared.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Jonas has embraced fatherhood.

“She’s the best!” he said late last month on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “It’s just been a magical season of our life and also pretty wild. But it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

Related: