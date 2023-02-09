See Princess Eugenie’s post for son’s 2nd birthday: ‘Keep dancing and smiling, my angel’

Princess Eugenie’s son has entered the terrific twos!

On Feb. 9, the royal celebrated the birthday of her son, August Philip Hawke, with a touching video post shared on Instagram.

In the video, August, whom she shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, can be seen waddling down the path of a park while the Bee Gees hit “Jive Talkin'” plays.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie,” she wrote in the caption. “You are our world’s greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling, my angel. Xx.”

Users were quick to respond to the post with well wishes.

“What a Sweetheart!” one user wrote. “You can definitely see how much he looks like his Momma.”

“It’s a Eugenie mini-me,” another wrote. “Happy 2nd birthday August.”

August is Princess Eugenie’s first child. Two weeks ago, Buckingham Palace announced on Instagram that she is due to have her second child this summer. The post included a photo of August kissing his mother’s stomach as she smiled down at him.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the palace wrote in a statement. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

The princess also shared the news on her own Instagram account.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote.

The birth of the princess' second child will mark the first time that the royal family welcomes a new member since the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last September.

August is the 12th in the line of succession to the British throne, and his new sibling will be the 13th.