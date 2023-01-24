Princess Eugenie announces she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 in cute pic with son

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expanding their family.

The couple, whose son August turns 2 next month, just announced that they will be welcoming baby number two later this year.

Eugenie, 32, shared the exciting news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of August giving her a big hug and seemingly kissing her belly.

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the post and gave photo credit to her husband.

Buckingham Palace also shared the same photo and the following message: "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie's followers sent the princess plenty of well wishes in the comments section of her post.

"That is great news. Congratulations to you both and to young August on becoming a big brother. ❤️👨‍👩‍👦‍👦," one wrote. Another commented, "Omg! New royal baby, let’s go! Congrats! ❤️."

One of Eugenie's followers noted that her late grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip would have been thrilled to hear the news.

"They’d be happy to know this...Congratulations, Your Royal Highness!" they wrote.

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child in September 2020. August arrived in February 2021 and the new mother shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband holding the newborn's hand.

In March 2021, Eugenie celebrated her 31st birthday and shared a new photo of August. The same month, she also celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom and shared another adorable picture of the newborn.

When August celebrated his first birthday in February 2022, Eugenie revealed a sweet nickname for her son: "Augie."

In June 2022, the pint-sized royal made his first public appearance at a royal event that celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.