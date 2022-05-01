Princess Charlotte is 7! Palace releases 3 adorable new photos in honor of her birthday

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her seventh birthday on Monday, May 2!

Ahead of Charlotte’s birthday, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared a series of new photographs of the young princess to celebrate the occasion.

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / UK Press Association/ UK Royal Rota

The three photos of Charlotte were taken in Norfolk, England by the former Kate Middleton herself over the weekend.

Duchess of Cambridge / UK Press Association

In the photos, Charlotte is seen smiling in a baby blue sweater in a field of purple flowers that look like lavender. In one precious pic, she poses with the family pup, Orla.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge / UK Press Association/ UK Royal Rota

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their youngest son Prince Louis’ fourth birthday on Saturday, April 23 with four new adorable photographs taken by the duchess on the beach.

The royal couple are also parents to Prince George who will turn 9 on July 22.

William opened up about the relationship between his three children during an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness last December. He admitted that in the morning, George and Charlotte will have a “massive fight” over what music that they will listen to that day.

“And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn,” William explained. “So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for music.”

However, there is one song that all of the royal siblings can agree on: Shakira’s 2010 hit song “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)," which served at the theme song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Charlotte, however, may have been the biggest fan of the song in the family, even earning a special social media callout from Shakira herself.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," he explained. "She goes completely crazy with Louis following her and trying to do that same thing.”