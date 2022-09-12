Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment

Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday.

The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Queen Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne, curtsied before her mother's coffin on Sept. 11 as it arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Aaron Chown / AFP - Getty Images

The second-oldest of the queen's four children was also joined in the solemn moment by her younger brother, Prince Andrew, 62, and her sister-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 57, who is married to the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward.

Anne is the queen's only daughter and a former Olympic equestrian rider. Her emotional curtsy came as the queen's coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after a six-hour journey to Scotland's capital from Balmoral Castle, where the queen died on Sept. 8 at 96.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland as it was carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh. Aaron Chown / AFP - Getty Images

The queen's coffin will now move from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday in a procession accompanied by members of the royal family. King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, returned to Scotland from London to lead the royal procession.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, consoled her sister-in-law Princess Anne as Queen Elizabeth's coffin completed its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

Monday's solemn ceremony is the latest in a period of mourning and week-long tribute to the queen leading up to her funeral on Sept. 19 at London's Westminster Abbey.

