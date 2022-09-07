New pics show Prince William and Kate Middleton taking George, Charlotte and Louis to school

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are headed back to school!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their three children to a welcome afternoon Wednesday for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, a county in southeast England where Windsor Castle is located, a day before the start of the new term on Sept. 8.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (center), accompanied by their parents arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School on Sept. 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

Lambrook, a preparatory school for children ages 3 to 13, holds a similar “settling in” event each year to welcome new students and their families, according to a release from Kensington Palace.

Headmaster Jonathan Perry greets the royal family at Lambrook School. Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

This is a new school for all three of the children following the family’s move to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, were previously students at Thomas’s Battersea school in London, while Louis, 4, attended Willcocks Nursery School last year.

The royal family enters the school. Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton previously said in a statement that they are “pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

Lambrook, founded in 1860, is situated on 52 acres of grounds, which include an orchard, a nine-hole golf course, sports pitches and facilities housing bees, chickens, pigs and lambs, according to the school’s website.

The institution began as a boys’ boarding school and began admitting day students in 1992.

Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

The school has a history of welcoming royal pupils. In 1878, two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons attended Lambrook, and according to the school’s website, Victoria sometimes traveled by carriage from Windsor Castle to watch the boys’ school plays and cricket matches.

Lambrook headmaster Jonathan Perry said in an earlier statement that the school was “delighted” to welcome George, Charlotte and Louis this year.