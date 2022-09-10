How Prince Louis responded to news of the queen's death, according to one royal expert

Royal fans have been wondering how the great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II have been handling the news of her death at 96 years old, and we may have a glimpse into how they're coping.

According to royal expert and Sunday Times editor Roya Nikkhah, while meeting with supporters outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10, the former Kate Middleton revealed what Prince Louis said in response to the news of the queen's passing.

Nikkhah tweeted, "An emotional Princess of Wales told a group children that Prince Louis said of #TheQueen 'At least Grannie is with Great Grandpa now' while another well-wisher said 'It was really nice' to see William, Harry, Kate and Meghan together."

The Princess of Wales shared her youngest child's heartbreaking words when she and the Prince of Wales met with the public outside of Windsor Castle, alongside Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle.

Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade on June 2, 2022. Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images

Back in June, all eyes were on Queen Elizabeth II as she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade. But it was Prince Louis who inadvertently stole the show.

The pint-sized royal, 4, appeared alongside his great-grandmother on the balcony of the palace with other members of the family, including his parents, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

Louis was animated as ever reacting to the noise of the planes overhead, waving to the crowd and making all sorts of funny faces as he looked at the massive aircrafts flying low over the palace. Queen Elizabeth continued to smile throughout his antics, seemingly enjoying her great-grandson in even his most energetic moments.