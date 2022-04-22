Prince Louis is 4! See the birthday pics

Prince Louis turns 4 on Saturday — and his parents, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are celebrating by sharing four new pics of the birthday boy.

Prince Louis holds a ball in his hand in this birthday photo released by his parents. The Duchess of Cambridge / via PA

The adorable photos were taken earlier this month in Norfolk, England, by the former Kate Middleton, 40, and show Louis wearing turquoise shorts and a grey sweater with stars on it as he poses on a beach. In two of the cute pics, the toddler holds a striped red ball. In another, the prince's bare feet can be seen.

The royal couple, who have shared special birthday pics of Louis on his birthday in the past, are also parents to Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 7 on May 2.

Prince Louis is in a playful mood as he turns 4. The Duchess of Cambridge / via PA

In July 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up, just a little, about Louis' affectionate nature.

During an interview with the U.K. morning show “BBC Breakfast,” the duchess mentioned how difficult it was for her youngest child to be in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was just saying, Louis doesn’t understand social distancing,” she said. “So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything and particularly any babies younger than him.”

Prince Louis' birthday is off to a running start! The Duchess of Cambridge / via PA

Prince Louis' birthday comes just two days after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, turned 96 on Thursday.

The queen marked the occasion by posing for a new royal portrait, which was unveiled by the Royal Windsor Horse Show and shared on the royal family's official Instagram page. The image shows the monarch, who is known for her love of horse riding, proudly posing between two of her ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

The royal family also celebrated the queen's birthday by posting an adorable throwback photo of her as a toddler on Instagram and sharing a fun pop quiz about her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

Of course, the queen will be feted again in a second official birthday celebration in June. That public birthday extravaganza, a custom for the royal family, will include the annual Trooping the Colour parade.