Prince Harry was just 12 years old when his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997. But almost 25 years later, but he still feels her presence in his life — and he’s making sure her presence lives on for his children, too.

Harry explained how he does that when he spoke to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb while in the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games.

“Very much so,” the Duke of Sussex said when asked if he tells his son Archie, 2, about Diana. “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened, but certainly, ‘This is Grandma Diana,’ and (I) brought a couple photos up in the house.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987. Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

Harry, 37, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 40, also have a daughter, Lilibet, who is 10 months old. Harry said he feels Diana continues to guide him as he navigates parenthood among young children.

“For me, (her presence is) constant,” he explained. “It has been over the last two years — more so than ever before.”

Prince Harry, the former Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet pose for the family's 2021 Christmas card. Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation

He went on to say that he believed his late mother played a similar role for his brother, Prince William, in his early years of his parenthood, too.

"It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with with my brother and now she’s very much back to helping me," Prince Harry noted. "Got him set up, now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like, you know? He’s his kids. I’ve got my kids. You know, circumstances are obviously different. But I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now."

He added, "She's watching over us."

And when Hoda mentioned that his mother would be proud of him, Harry chuckled and agreed, saying, "I’m sure she is."