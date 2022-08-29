Prince Harry pays tribute to mom Diana ahead of 25th anniversary of her death

This Wednesday will mark 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, and now her youngest son is honoring that sad anniversary by focusing on her life — much of which was lived in service to others.

Prince Harry recently opened up about the woman he says “will never be forgotten” in a speech he delivered after raising funds at the annual Sentebale Polo Cup charity competition in Aspen, Colorado.

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain, on August 10, 1987. Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

"My dear friend Prince Seeiso (of Lesotho) and I founded Sentebale 16 years ago in honor of our mothers, with a mission to support many of the most vulnerable young people on the planet — and to give them care and help them thrive," the Duke of Sussex said.

Harry explained at the event that in the southern African language Sesotho, the word Sentebale means "forget-me-not."

"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten," he continued. "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it."

And he intends to share that significant day with the two young children he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

"I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her," Harry said.

The 37-year-old then told the crowd gathered in Aspen that in his work with Sentebale, he's attempting to carry on his mother's spirit of service.

"Every day, I hope to do her proud," he noted. "She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favorite flowers were 'forget-me-nots.' I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be."

He added, "For Sentebale, our commitment is to ending HIV and providing meaningful care and support for the children and young people whose lives have been affected by this disease. Because they too will never be forgotten."