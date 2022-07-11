IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the many faces of Prince George, who stole the show at Wimbledon

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton's eldest son joined his parents in their Royal Box Sunday at the tennis tournament.
Prince George of Cambridge made his first Wimbledon appearance and he's got a lot of feelings. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George of Cambridge made his first Wimbledon appearance and he's got a lot of feelings. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
By Kait Hanson

Prince Louis isn't the only young royal who can steal a show.

Big brother Prince George joined parents Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William at Wimbledon over the weekend and the eldest Cambridge child and his facial expressions caused quite the ... racket.

Sunday marked the first time Prince George made an appearance at Wimbledon, watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovik.

Wearing crisp formal attire, the family watched the annual tennis event's men's finale from the Royal Box, giving the rest of us a prime view of the little prince's animated reactions to the match.

The former Kate Middleton talks to her eldest son as they watch the game.
The former Kate Middleton talks to her eldest son as they watch the game.Sebastien Bozon / AFP / Getty Images
The young royal takes a moment to contemplate what just happened.
The young royal takes a moment to contemplate what just happened.Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
Prince George appeared to enjoy the event alongside both parents.
Prince George appeared to enjoy the event alongside both parents.Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
It's unclear whether Prince George was warding off the sun, his dad, or both.
It's unclear whether Prince George was warding off the sun, his dad, or both.Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
Is this match still going strong?
Is this match still going strong?Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
Moms everywhere know the feeling of wondering, "If I ignore this behavior, will it stop?"
Moms everywhere know the feeling of wondering, "If I ignore this behavior, will it stop?"Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
Getting a little taste of the action.
Getting a little taste of the action.Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
Have you seen enough?
Have you seen enough?Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Like his younger brother during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince George, who turns 9 on July 22, served up facial expressions that felt all too relatable.The Cambridges watched Djokovic defeat Kyrgios before Kate, who took over as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, presented Djokovic with the trophy.

It's not the first time Prince George has made headlines after attending a sporting event.

In 2020, he attended the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. According to NBC News, it marked the first time England’s men’s team has played in a soccer final since 1966. While the team suffered a loss, the young royal cheered spiritedly alongside Prince William throughout the match.

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.