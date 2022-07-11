See the many faces of Prince George, who stole the show at Wimbledon

Prince Louis isn't the only young royal who can steal a show.

Big brother Prince George joined parents Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William at Wimbledon over the weekend and the eldest Cambridge child and his facial expressions caused quite the ... racket.

Related: See Kate’s total mom moments with Prince Louis

Sunday marked the first time Prince George made an appearance at Wimbledon, watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovik.

Wearing crisp formal attire, the family watched the annual tennis event's men's finale from the Royal Box, giving the rest of us a prime view of the little prince's animated reactions to the match.

Related: Kate Middleton blows a kiss to her parents in cute moment at Wimbledon

The former Kate Middleton talks to her eldest son as they watch the game. Sebastien Bozon / AFP / Getty Images

The young royal takes a moment to contemplate what just happened. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Prince George appeared to enjoy the event alongside both parents. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

It's unclear whether Prince George was warding off the sun, his dad, or both. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Is this match still going strong? Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Moms everywhere know the feeling of wondering, "If I ignore this behavior, will it stop?" Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Getting a little taste of the action. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Have you seen enough? Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Like his younger brother during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince George, who turns 9 on July 22, served up facial expressions that felt all too relatable.The Cambridges watched Djokovic defeat Kyrgios before Kate, who took over as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, presented Djokovic with the trophy.

It's not the first time Prince George has made headlines after attending a sporting event.

In 2020, he attended the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. According to NBC News, it marked the first time England’s men’s team has played in a soccer final since 1966. While the team suffered a loss, the young royal cheered spiritedly alongside Prince William throughout the match.

Related video: